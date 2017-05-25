’13 Reasons Why’ Open Casting Call In Vallejo This June

The Richmond Standard is reporting that the Netflix hit show ’13 Reasons Why’ is holding an open casting call in Vallejo on Sunday June 4th from 11AM-3PM.

West County residents are invited to take part in the open casting call taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at USA World Classics Museum, 1525 Sonoma St. in Vallejo.

Actors, extras, and stand-ins are being sought for season 2, which will film in Vallejo, San Rafael, and Sebastopol.

All ages and ethnicities are welcome. If you’re planning to attend feel free to bring a headshot & two photos will be taken of you at the call.

Dress casually & “come as you look”. If you’re a guy who could portray a high school student in the show you should arrive clean-shaven.

You should also pre-fill out the talent registration form here.