Check Out The New ‘Star Wars’ 40th Anniversary Merch

May 25, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: A New Hope was released 40 years ago today (5/25/1977) and what better way to commemorate it but with new merchandise.

Han Solo and Luke Skywalker Elite Series Die-Cast Action Figures, $49.95

star wars 40th han solo luke skywalker die cast action figures Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

star wars 40th han solo luke skywalker die cast action figures2 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

Lithograph Set (limited to 3,300), $39.95

star wars 40th lithograph set 1 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

Limited-Edition Ornament Set (limited to 2,700 sets), $59.95

star wars 40th ornament set 1 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

star wars 40th ornament set 2 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

Limited-Edition Pin Set (limited to 1,250), $79.95

star wars 40th pin set 1 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

star wars 40th pin set 2 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Limited-Edition Figurine (limited to 1,250 sets), $249.95

star wars 40th princess leia luke skywalker figurine 1 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

Tsum Tsum Plush Set, $19.95

star wars 40th tsum tsum set 1 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

star wars 40th tsum tsum set 2 Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary Merch

(Photo: Disney)

The next film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, premieres in theaters December 15.

 

feet Check Out The New Star Wars 40th Anniversary MerchBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

