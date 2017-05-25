Check Out The New ‘Star Wars’ 40th Anniversary Merch

Star Wars: A New Hope was released 40 years ago today (5/25/1977) and what better way to commemorate it but with new merchandise.

Han Solo and Luke Skywalker Elite Series Die-Cast Action Figures, $49.95

Lithograph Set (limited to 3,300), $39.95

Limited-Edition Ornament Set (limited to 2,700 sets), $59.95

Limited-Edition Pin Set (limited to 1,250), $79.95

Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia Limited-Edition Figurine (limited to 1,250 sets), $249.95

Tsum Tsum Plush Set, $19.95

The next film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, premieres in theaters December 15.

