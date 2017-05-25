Former A’s, Giants Pitcher Barry Zito Joins Kevin Klein Live

As a star pitcher for both the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants, Barry Zito embraced both sides of the Bay during his playing career. Choosing which team he loved more would be like picking your favorite child – so naturally it was one of the first things Kevin forced him to do during their conversation this morning on Kevin Klein Live:

“It’s really hard to pick. I mean it was like 7 years as an A. 7 seasons that kinda represented the young, the innocence, some success kinda early in my career. Then going to San Francisco, dealing with a lot of adversity, kind of becoming a man, just in my own way really just going through so much maturation and change personally and on the field. And then kind of having a happy ending with the World Series.”

These days, Zito spends his time on stage instead of on a mound. He returns to the Bay this Sunday for a performance at Great America Music Hall, where he’ll be singing some of his original, country style tunes. “It’s mostly just me and the guitar. So it’s really singer-songwriter, I guess. Americana maybe.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kevin Klein Live interview without one awkward moment. In this case it came when Kevin put producer Dead Eyes on the spot, forcing him to revisit an embarrassing locker room incident involving Zito, a towel, and male nudity. Hear that story and more by listening to the full interview below!

