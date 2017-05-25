George R. R. Martin Compares Donald Trump To A ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

The writer of the books behind the hit HBO series has some choice words about Donald Trump.

In a recent article in Esquire, George R. R. Martin compared Trump to the sadistic and eminently hateable King Joffrey in his series.

“I think Joffrey is now the king in America. And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was thirteen in the books.”

King Joffrey meets his end by poisoning during a wedding feast. Tyrion Lannister, Joffrey’s uncle, is arrested for the murder even though the actual orchestrators were Lord Petyr Baelish and Lady Olenna Tyrell.

