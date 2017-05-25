Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.25.17

This Double Trouble Thursday is a special one, as today is not only a chance to hear the full show on the podcast, but also because Twinkie’s graduation ceremony is today at AT&T Park. With this in mind, Kevin Klein Live wanted to give him some hope for his future with a few job prospects that perhaps Twinkie could pursue if this radio thing doesn’t exactly pan out for him. Granted job offers like butcher’s assistant won’t exactly be ideal for him, but the show’s heart was in the right place.

Plus, there is an artist that rides BART sketching people on their commute and has gained quite a following. The man’s name is Hamilton Cline, who joined Kevin in studio to talk about long he has been drawing people on BART and just how creepy Kevin thinks the whole thing is. There seems to be a pretty even split among the audience, but it seems Kevin’s decision was brought out by a drawing that the BARTist did that truly captured Kevin’s monster face as only a true artist can.

Also on today’s podcast:

Barry Zito calls in to talk about his music, his Bay Area team allegiance, and Dead Eyes’ awkward encounter with him at Spring Training

Did Useless Weirdo’s planned camping trip fall apart or never exist at all?

Kevin and Dead Eyes look back on the thrill that was buying bootleg movies off the street corner pre-internet

And more!

