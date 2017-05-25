WATCH: Trailer Released For “Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk”

The East Bay’s own Green Day have executive produced a new documentary that tells the story of the East Bay’s punk rock scene. A trailer for “Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk” has been released & you can check it out here:

Iggy Pop provides the narration while Green Day, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, the Offspring’s Kevin Wasserman, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Davey Havok of AFI, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, Ian MacKaye of Fugazi, and more are featured in the film.

“Turn it Around gave us the opportunity to tell the story of the East Bay punk rock scene, a scene that’s a sacred thing to me, Mike and Tré and to a lot of others who were there at the founding and who helped to shape the genre,” said Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong in a statement. “We’re proud to bring the history of this movement to the world and hope the film inspires people to create their own music and to build an artistic community.”

“Turn It Around” is expected to hit select theaters in July in conjunction with the beginning of Green Day’s “Revolution Radio” tour.