BottleRock Napa Valley 2017 Survival Guide: Set Times, Directions, Parking, FAQs And More

BottleRock Napa 2017 kicks off today and continues through Sunday. Here are some helpful tips and links for your weekend in Napa!

Set Times:

Click here for the full set times for all three days.

What time do doors open?:

Doors open at 11:30 AM. Last act ends at 10:00 PM.

Getting There:

KCBS Traffic: Is There A Good Way To Get To Bottle Rock? | Up-to-the-minute Traffic Conditions

Click here to map your route to BottleRock.

Buses:

Napa Valley’s Vine Transit system is offering free rides and extended, late-night service all weekend – including regional express service to BART, courtesy of the Napa Valley Vintners. Get Route Information.

BottleRock Buses – Ride a BottleRock Bus for a chance to win a VIP upgrade for two – winners will be selected at random each day when you arrive at the festival bus drop off. BottleRock Buses will run from San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose, Fairfield, Sonoma, Mill Valley, Palo Alto and Santa Rosa. Click here to buy tickets.

CARPOOL: Uber is offering a free ride up to $20, enter code BOTTLEROCK17 when you download the Uber app.

Cabs/Taxis:

Yellow Cab www.yellowcabnapa.com (707) 226-3731

Veolia Transportation www.transdevna.com (707) 253-6086

Black Tie Taxi blacktietaxi.com (707) 259-1000

Parking:

Parking passes are now available for purchase for $35 per day. Each guest can purchase 1 parking pass per day. Advance purchase is recommended. There is no overnight or RV parking in the BottleRock lots.

General Admission parking is open to all pass holders. Click here to purchase GA parking.

VIP parking is available for purchase exclusively for VIP, VIP Plus Skydeck and SPG Amex Viewing Suite pass holders. Visit the VIP parking page and enter the email address you used to purchase your festival tickets into the promotional code box to access parking passes. Click here to purchase VIP Parking.

Platinum pass holders will receive an email from the Platinum Experience Manager about complimentary Platinum parking the week before the festival.

BottleRock has a very limited amount of ADA Parking available at the festival. To park in this lot, you will need to purchase a BottleRock ADA Parking Pass and bring your valid handicap parking permit, placard or plate. To request an ADA Parking Pass, please contact us at ADA@bottlerocknapa.com.

What You Can And Can’t Bring:

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited from the Event Site. Weapons of any kind

Illegal substances (including narcotics) or drug paraphernalia

Medical or recreational use marijuana

Alcohol

Aerosol cans or sprays (including sunscreen)

Chairs of any kind

Framed or large backpacks (larger than a 20 x 15 x 13)

Kites

Glowsticks

Glass containers

Outside food or beverages

Bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, scooters, or motorized vehicles of any kind

Large chains or spiked jewelry

Fireworks, sparklers, or incendiary devices

Chinese Lanterns

Umbrellas

Coolers of any size

Tents or canopies of any kind

Video recording equipment

Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, large zoom lenses, and/or commercial-use camera assemblies)

Tripods, Monopods, and Selfie-sticks

Drones

Audio recording equipment

Flags and/or flagpoles

Vitamins

Soccer balls, footballs, Frisbees, or other projectiles

Focused-light devices, including laser pointers

Items intended for sale/promotion

Water guns, water balloons, and/or any other kind of water projectile

Pets (except service animals with a current rabies certification)

Any item that can be used as a means to disturb the peace, endanger the safety of the crowd, and/or inflict damage to people and goods



Allowed Items

Sunscreen (non-aerosol)

Beach blankets and towels

Non-professional cameras

One (1) empty water bottle up to one (1) liter in size

Baby stroller or small wagons if attending with children

Sealed, unopened packs of cigarettes

Sealed, unopened tampons

Prescription and OTC medications subject to specific conditions*

CamelBak-style water bladder systems subject to specific conditions**



* Prescription medications are allowed only in the original prescription bottle, any persons attempting to bring in prescription medication must have a government-issued photo identification card that matches the name printed on the prescription, and the pills in the bottle must match the description printed on the prescription. Further, if a patron has mixed multiple pills in a single prescription container or if a person is attempting to enter with prescription pills in a non-prescription container, medical representatives should be involved to make the final determination about whether or not such pills are to be allowed in the venue.

Over-the-counter medications are allowed in provided that they are new and the original, factory-sealed container.

** CamelBak-style water bladder systems are allowed empty into the Event Site, however, the water bladders themselves must be capable of being removed from the carrier and must be transparent enough to allow security to visually inspect the empty bladder. CamelBak-style water bladder carriers must have no more than two (2) main compartments and one (1) small compartment – anything larger will not be allowed. Any CamelBak-style water bladder system that has a bladder that cannot be removed from the carrier and/or is opaque enough to prevent visual inspection will not be allowed into the Event Site.

DRONES:

BottleRock Napa Valley strictly prohibits the operation of or use of any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as “Drones,” on, from, or above BottleRock premises, events or venues without specific written permission from an official of BRNV or Latitude38. This includes all UAVs regardless of size, weight, or purpose. If you are found to be using or in the possession of a UAV or “Drone” while at BottleRock, it will be confiscated by staff and held for the remainder of the event.

NEED MORE HELP? All other things BottleRock can be found at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

