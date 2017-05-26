LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

First Look Inside ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT!’ Ride

May 26, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mission Breakout

Disneyland is ready for the May 27th opening date for its “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction in the Disney California Adventure Park. Here’s a look inside the park’s newest attraction:

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will feature characters from the Marvel movie/comic book series where visitors will “help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress”.

Here’s another POV of the ride:

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will also, according to Disney, “randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visional and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks.”

It all takes place in the former space occupied by the “Tower Of Terror”.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live