First Look Inside ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT!’ Ride

Disneyland is ready for the May 27th opening date for its “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction in the Disney California Adventure Park. Here’s a look inside the park’s newest attraction:

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will feature characters from the Marvel movie/comic book series where visitors will “help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress”.

Here’s another POV of the ride:

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will also, according to Disney, “randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visional and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks.”

It all takes place in the former space occupied by the “Tower Of Terror”.