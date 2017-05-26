Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.26.17

Ally was still gone for work in North Carolina for some NASCAR gig, but luckily comedian Josh Wolfe stopped on by to fill in. Josh Wolfe will be at Cobb’s Comedy Club all weekend and also helped Kevin fill the lack of personality that is the absence of Ally. Josh talked about his experiences walking his dog while high running into his weird neighbors, how Purell has been used in his sex life, and insane shenanigans that prove that the man has lived one helluva fulfilling life.

Plus, Instagram megastar Bacon Raiders BBQ stopped by the studio with plenty of food to make Kevin fully erect from just a hint of the smell. Bacon Raiders BBQ talked about how he got his start from cooking up meat at the Oakland Raiders tailgate parties and has just gotten bigger and bigger thanks to his killer posts on Instagram. Kevin felt so happy with what he saw, he made sure to film the chat with Bacon Raiders BBQ on Facebook Live so you could see the beauty that Kevin Klein Live was able to experience in the flesh.

Also on today’s podcast:

Joey Chestnut calls in to let us know about what he’ll be doing on the Culinary Stage at BottleRock

Kevin and Josh Wolfe have fun with someone calling the wrong station

A look at some of the biggest highlights from the opening WNBA games

And more!

