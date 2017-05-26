Liam Gallagher to Donate Concert Proceeds to Manchester Victims

By Robyn Collins

Oasis vocalist and Manchester native, Liam Gallagher, will perform his debut solo concert next Tuesday in his hometown at the o2 Ritz. And he will donate all profits from the show to the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing, in which 22 people were killed and over 60 were wounded.

After the concert in Manchester, Gallagher will play shows in London, Dublin, and Glasgow. He is also scheduled to play numerous summer European festivals, starting June 2 at Rock Am Ring in Mendig, Germany. The concerts will feature tracks from Gallagher’s first-ever solo album, As You Were, as well as classic Oasis tunes, reports Variety. The new album is scheduled for release in October.

Tickets went on sale today (May 25) and quickly sold out.

Gallagher decided to donate the funds of his Manchester concert to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The fund was organized by the British Red Cross, Manchester’s city council and the Manchester Evening News.

“I just knew I had to,” Gallagher told the Manchester Evening News. “We all have to do what we can,” said Gallagher, “I want to try and help pick people up.”

The day after Monday’s attack at the Ariana Grande concert, Gallagher tweeted that he was in “total shock” over what happened.