Here’s Where You Can Get Free Food Today For National Burger Day

Sunday May 28 is National Burger Day and several big name places are offering deals to celebrate.

Here’s the spots to hit up for free food, or great deals:

Burger King

In honor of the Burger Day, Burger King is offering buy-one-get-one free Whoppers when you download the Burger King app.

Carl’s Jr.

The popular burger chain is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer to celebrate until June 1 on their baby back rib burger. Use this coupon.

Chili’s

Get a ‘3 For Me’ meal that includes a burger, chips (or a salad), and a Mini Molten Cake. No coupon necessary.

Hardee’s

If you have this coupon, it’s buy one burger get one free.

Willpower: waiting to take a photo before eating a Thickburger. 📷: @alliegabb A post shared by Hardee's (@hardees) on May 23, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Johnny Rockets

Visit participating Johnny Rockets locations and get a coupon for a discounted movie ticket when you buy a burger.

Postmates

Postmates will deliver free burgers to the first 10,000 people who download and order the app on May 28th. You’ll need to use the code BURGERLOVE to be eligible.

Rally’s

Visit Rally’s website and use coupon code 4111 to get a free burger at participating Rally’s locations.

Uber Eats

To celebrate National Burger Day, Uber Eats is giving away free burgers. Just download the app and use the coupon code EATS-UBERF370UE.

Whataburger

There’s no Whataburgers in the Bay Area, but the chain is giving one burger fan free burgers for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card. To be eligible, you have to submit a Whataburger poem on social media and use the hashtag #BurgerVerseContest.