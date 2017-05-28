LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Here’s Where You Can Get Free Food Today For National Burger Day

May 28, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Burger King, National Burger Day

Sunday May 28 is National Burger Day and several big name places are offering deals to celebrate.

Here’s the spots to hit up for free food, or great deals:

Burger King
In honor of the Burger Day, Burger King is offering buy-one-get-one free Whoppers when you download the Burger King app.

nap bk Heres Where You Can Get Free Food Today For National Burger Day

(Burger King)

Carl’s Jr.
The popular burger chain is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer to celebrate until June 1 on their baby back rib burger. Use this coupon.

Best Burgers In The Bay Area

Chili’s
Get a ‘3 For Me’ meal that includes a burger, chips (or a salad), and a Mini Molten Cake. No coupon necessary.

Hardee’s
If you have this coupon, it’s buy one burger get one free.

Willpower: waiting to take a photo before eating a Thickburger. 📷: @alliegabb

A post shared by Hardee's (@hardees) on

Johnny Rockets
Visit participating Johnny Rockets locations and get a coupon for a discounted movie ticket when you buy a burger.

Postmates
Postmates will deliver free burgers to the first 10,000 people who download and order the app on May 28th. You’ll need to use the code BURGERLOVE to be eligible.

Rally’s
Visit Rally’s website and use coupon code 4111 to get a free burger at participating Rally’s locations.

Uber Eats
To celebrate National Burger Day, Uber Eats is giving away free burgers. Just download the app and use the coupon code EATS-UBERF370UE.

Whataburger
There’s no Whataburgers in the Bay Area, but the chain is giving one burger fan free burgers for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card. To be eligible, you have to submit a Whataburger poem on social media and use the hashtag #BurgerVerseContest.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live