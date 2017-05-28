Subsonic Playlist 5/27/2017

SUBSONIC: 5/27/17

with DJ Aaron Axelsen

10PM

WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)

BENNY BENASSI- my house

LORDE- green light (chromeo remix)

PROTOCULTURE- the descent

MONDO COZMO- shine (youngr remix)

GETTER- head splitter

BLINK 182- all the small things (justin corejo remix)

PARTY FAVOR- wawa

BOB MOSES- like it or not (love thy brother remix)

PHANTOMS- cocaine

CAMELPHAT- hanging out with charlie

RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)

DIMENSION- generator

11PM

AKIRA THE DON- twin peaks theme 2017

PHOENIX- lisztomania (yuksek remix)

FEED ME & KILL THE NOISE- crazy maybe

ROBERT MILES- children (vigel 2017 remix)

RATATAT- nightclub amnesia

DAFT PUNK- aerodynamic

MARNIK & MIAMI BLUE- matador

THE VAUDE VILLAINZ- jumpin jack

DZEKO- fluxland

CRISTOPH- eleven (stranger things)

IMAGINE DRAGONS- gold (jorgen odegard remix)

PORTUGAL THE MAN- feel it still (lido remix)

12AM

HIGHSOCIETY- life hack (local)

DENNIS CRUZ- mad

EELKE KLEIJN- the terminal

JOSH WINK- higher state of consciousnesses

FLOSSTRADAMUS- back again

RL GRIME- reims

KAAZE- triplet

CHROMATICS- shadow

SASHA- out of time (feat Polica)

CHRIS LAKE- i want you

DILLON FRANCIS- say less ft G-Eazy (gorgon city remix)

FOALS- what went down (bandwith remix)

PASSION PIT- sleepyhead (two friends remix)

MIIKE SNOW- animal