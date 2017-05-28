Subsonic Playlist 5/27/2017

SUBSONIC: 5/27/17
with DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
WHITE STRIPES- seven nation army (glitch mob remix)
BENNY BENASSI- my house
LORDE- green light (chromeo remix)
PROTOCULTURE- the descent
MONDO COZMO- shine (youngr remix)
GETTER- head splitter
BLINK 182- all the small things (justin corejo remix)
PARTY FAVOR- wawa
BOB MOSES- like it or not (love thy brother remix)
PHANTOMS- cocaine
CAMELPHAT- hanging out with charlie
RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)
DIMENSION- generator
11PM
AKIRA THE DON- twin peaks theme 2017
PHOENIX- lisztomania (yuksek remix)
FEED ME & KILL THE NOISE- crazy maybe
ROBERT MILES- children (vigel 2017 remix)
RATATAT- nightclub amnesia
DAFT PUNK- aerodynamic
MARNIK & MIAMI BLUE- matador
THE VAUDE VILLAINZ- jumpin jack
DZEKO- fluxland
CRISTOPH- eleven (stranger things)
IMAGINE DRAGONS- gold (jorgen odegard remix)
PORTUGAL THE MAN- feel it still (lido remix)
12AM
HIGHSOCIETY- life hack (local)
DENNIS CRUZ- mad
EELKE KLEIJN- the terminal
JOSH WINK- higher state of consciousnesses
FLOSSTRADAMUS- back again
RL GRIME- reims
KAAZE- triplet
CHROMATICS- shadow
SASHA- out of time (feat Polica)
CHRIS LAKE- i want you
DILLON FRANCIS- say less ft G-Eazy (gorgon city remix)
FOALS- what went down (bandwith remix)
PASSION PIT- sleepyhead (two friends remix)
MIIKE SNOW- animal