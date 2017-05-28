Today Marks One Year Since The Death Of Harambe

On this day one year ago, a three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & was subsequently dragged around by a 17-year old gorilla. Fearing for the life of the child, Harambe was shot & killed by a zoo worker. The incident was caught on camera and attracted international attention:

The controversial killing of Harambe caused a great deal of uproar on social media. Even eventual President Donald Trump weighed in on the incident the following week.

The gorilla famously became the subject of songs & one of 2016’s biggest memes (“D***’s out for Harambe).

Rest in peace, Harambe.