San Francisco’s Swedish American Hall (2174 Market St.) is where you and all your 21+ muggle friends can compete in Harry Potter Trivia this July.

Last night got me like 🙀 because we WON Harry Potter trivia @bottlelogicbrewing #justatuesdaynight #harrypottertrivia A post shared by D A N I ・ E L L I O T T (@danielliott12) on Oct 12, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

You’ll have two chances to get in on the action on Saturday July 1 with an early event & a late one.

Tickets for each are $10 and can be found here for the early show & here for the late show.

We took a break from trivia and threw a Yule Ball dance party last Friday. Based on how much fun we had, maybe we should do that more often? Shout out to Beauxbaton for coming through ⚡️ #harrypottertrivia #beauxbatons A post shared by Harry Potter Trivia (@hptrivia) on May 22, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

All questions will be based on books 1–7.

No maximum team member limit.

Minimum team member limit is 2 people.

For more, visit the Facebook event page.