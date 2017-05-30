Bleachers Announce Fall Tour Dates

Bleachers have announced a run of headlining tour dates for the fall.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, June 2 at 10:00 am local time, the group’s sophomore album Gone Now drops the same day.

Bleachers already have a full slate of live shows planned for summer, including numerous festival appearances.

Check out their full tour itinerary below.

6/2 New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

6/13 Richmond, VA @ The National

6/14 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

6/16 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

6/18 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

6/20 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

6/21 Rochester, NY @ Anthology

6/23 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

6/24 Toronto, ON @ NXNE

6/25 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

6/27 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center

6/28 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

6/30 Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live!

7/1 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/2 Minneapolis, MN @ Go Fest

9/12 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/13 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/15 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

9/16 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/17 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

9/19 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/20 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

9/22 Phoenix, AZ @ ALT AZ Dia De Los ALT

9/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

9/27 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

