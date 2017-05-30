Fourth Annual 420 Games In San Francisco This Summer

The 420 games return to San Francisco on Saturday August 26, 2017 from 8AM-2PM.

What are the 420 games? Well, it involves walking, jogging, skating, or riding a 4.20 mile course that aims to bring attention to the fact that cannabis users can indeed live a healthy lifestyle.

Once the exercise portion of the event is over there will be 2 hours of beer tastings sponsored by Lagunitas as well as a concert, which will include music, speeches, and stand-up comedy.

#420Yoga #Namaste A post shared by The 420 Games (@the_420_games) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Tickets cost between $4.20-$60 depending on how much of the event you want to partake in and can be purchased at Eventbrite.

If you want to be apart of an event that aims to prove marijuana users are not “stoners” and help end the stereotypes associated with those who use it, head to the Facebook event page for more info.