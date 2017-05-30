Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.30.17

The entire show was finally back together again after a long Memorial Day weekend with BottleRock and NASCAR-related fun had by Kevin Klein Live. But with another major event going on next week that listeners want to get into, people are starting to get desperate. Plenty of folks want to come to the Oakland A’s Pride Night and hang out in Ally’s Big Gay Box, but going as far as sisters willing to make out with each other and/or Ally as well? This sounds too good to be true.

Plus, prom-posals have started to get out of hand in the high school scene to the point that students are sending themselves to the hospital and gone to some uncomfortably racist places as well. Kevin has plenty of reasons to hate the idea of setting fire to oneself to go to a lame school dance, but probably most importantly it’s that it means these kids will having nothing left when they have actually propose down the line. It’s all too fast and too soon kids! Take a chill pill!

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally bet on how many pills of Molly a listener took at a rave over the weekend

A man named Shannon tries to guess what gender a caller named Angel is

Ally talks about her time in North Carolina hanging out with NASCAR fans

And more!

