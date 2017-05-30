Madonna, Damon Albarn Attend Noel Gallagher’s 50th Birthday Bash

By Hayden Wright

Noel and Liam Gallagher are Great Britain’s prickliest brothers and their estrangement makes the heart grow even more bitter. Noel turned 50 yesterday and celebrated with a star-studded party with some of Liam’s favorite people—down-to-earth singer-songwriter Madonna, humble rock performer Bono, self-made fashion designer Stella McCartney and Liam’s longtime bestie Damon Albarn of Blur.

Related: Liam Gallagher’s Son Stirs the Pot with Blur T-Shirt

It’s a wonder that Liam (who famously plays well with others) wasn’t invited to the English estate for cocktails and selfies. Noel’s war of the Rolodex also brought A-listers like Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander to the soiree. Two weeks ago, Liam expressed dismay that he and their mother were left off the guest list, referring to Noel as a “potato.”

“Re potatoes 50th he’s not invited none of his family not even his own mother says a lot about the man and his part planner pair of wankers,” he wrote.

Perhaps Noel worried his little bro might rub guests the wrong way. In 2002, Liam said, “You see pictures of Bono running around LA with his little white legs and a bottle of Volvic and he looks like a fanny.”

The party also involved a mariachi band which, frankly, just feels like twisting the knife.

Nevertheless, Liam sent Noel warm wishes on his 50th birthday: “Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x,” he wrote.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, Noel has announced that about month after Liam drops his first solo album, Noel will release his third solo release with HighFlying Birds. This probably doesn’t bode well for an Oasis reunion.

Worlds collided at Noel Gallagher's birthday Bash! 🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂💕💕😂🙏🏻🌈🤡💯 https://t.co/7E4YkY06bc —

(@Madonna) May 28, 2017

Damon Albarn and Bono last night at Noel Gallagher's 50 birthday party. https://t.co/ZTCXTlI0iP —

Damon Albarn (@DamonUnofficial) May 28, 2017

Bono having more fun at Noel Gallagher's birthday party! Photo via @bonojour. https://t.co/A4ntO9HGTh —

U2start.com (@U2start) May 29, 2017

#PHOTO Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender at the birthday party of Noel Gallagher today. https://t.co/jQVDaiV6BS —

Alicia Vikander News (@avikandernews) May 29, 2017

Happy 50th Birthday Noel Gallagher! 📸: ©dwalliams | instagram. https://t.co/hATkwNOViL —

oasis world (@myoasisworld) May 28, 2017

Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x —

Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017

Related: