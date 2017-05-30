Mysterious ‘Avengers’ Hatch Appears At Disneyland

Last weekend, Disney’s California Adventure opened its new Guardians Of The Galaxy: Mission Breakout! ride, which replaced the long-standing and very popular Tower of Terror.
Upon the ride’s opening, something mysterious showed up outside of it – a mysterious hatch with the Avengers ‘A’ on it.
It had been hinted at back in 2016 by Disney Imagineers that the Guardians ride was merely the initial step in a massive Marvel-themed expansion at California Adventure.
Rumors have been swirling about a potential “Marvel Land” and this only adds heat to those. There also appears to be a connection between the hatch sitting on the right side of the ride, where the expansion has been rumored to start.
Could it be similar to what’s already coming to Disneyland Hong Kong?
