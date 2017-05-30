LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Universal Studios Could Be Getting A Real-Life ‘Mario Kart’ Ride

May 30, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Mario Kart, Universal Studios

Last fall it was revealed that Nintendo theme parks were coming to Universal Studios locations in Hollywood, Orlando, and Osaka.

Last week a trademark application was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office for “Super Nintendo World” and the application would cover “organisation, management, or arrangement of kart racing.”

🚗💨

A post shared by Brenton Price (@brentboss) on

It would make sense that a Mario Kart attraction would be apart of “Super Nintendo World” & this strongly hints at that.

We’ll continue to provide you with updates on “Super Nintendo World” & we’ll let you know when Pikachu, or Donkey Kong get involved as well.

Comments

