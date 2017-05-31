California State Senate Approves Bill Allowing Bars To Serve Alcohol Until 4 A.M.

San Francisco-based senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill back in February that would allow California bars to serve alcohol until 4AM.

I'm introducing legislation to allow (but not require) cities to extend alcohol service to 4 am. Nightlife matters. https://t.co/sAtftnLPPt — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 15, 2017

The goal of the bill is to stimulate the state’s economy and make California cities bigger tourist attractions.

In March it took a big step forward:

My bill allowing, but not requiring, cities to extend bar/club hours to 4 am just passed committee. Huge step forward. Nightlife matters. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 28, 2017

A similar bill proposed in 2013 did not receive enough votes to pass and was opposed by a nonprofit advocacy group called Alcohol Justice & by the San Francisco Police Officers Association. Wiener’s bill has passed committee, which the 2013 bill did not do.

Last week the bill advanced from the Senate Appropriations Committee and today it was approved by the state Senate.

The bill will now move to the state assembly for a review & vote before it can be put on the governor’s desk.