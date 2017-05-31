LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Deftones Announce Signature Beer Coming This Summer

May 31, 2017 3:45 PM
Filed Under: Deftones, Swerve City IPA

This week, Deftones unveiled their latest collaboration with San Diego’s Belching Beaver Brewery. Named after a song from their 2012 album “Koi No Yokan” comes Swerve City IPA.

21st Amendment Unveils Watermelon Funk Beer

This isn’t the band’s first foray into the craft beer world. They previously released the Phantom Bride Ale. Phantom Bride will be available in cans very soon.

It's about to go down! 🍻😝🤘🏼 #PhantomBrideIPA #BelchingBeaver #DeftonesPorVida

A post shared by Jeffrey Charles Roe (Cha) 🕉 (@chaffrey) on

According to the band’s post, Swerve City IPA should be available “where all great craft beer is sold” so hopefully we’ll be able to get our hands on some in the Bay Area.

 

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live