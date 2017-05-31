Deftones Announce Signature Beer Coming This Summer

This week, Deftones unveiled their latest collaboration with San Diego’s Belching Beaver Brewery. Named after a song from their 2012 album “Koi No Yokan” comes Swerve City IPA.
21st Amendment Unveils Watermelon Funk Beer
This isn’t the band’s first foray into the craft beer world. They previously released the Phantom Bride Ale. Phantom Bride will be available in cans very soon.
According to the band’s post, Swerve City IPA should be available “where all great craft beer is sold” so hopefully we’ll be able to get our hands on some in the Bay Area.