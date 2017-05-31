Deftones Announce Signature Beer Coming This Summer

This week, Deftones unveiled their latest collaboration with San Diego’s Belching Beaver Brewery. Named after a song from their 2012 album “Koi No Yokan” comes Swerve City IPA.

Introducing Swerve City IPA, our second release in partnership with San Diego brewery, @belchingbeaver. Swerve City will be available this summer to retailers and consumers where all great craft beer is sold. Also, look out for our Phantom Bride IPA, now in cans, coming soon! A post shared by deftonesband (@deftonesband) on May 30, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

This isn’t the band’s first foray into the craft beer world. They previously released the Phantom Bride Ale. Phantom Bride will be available in cans very soon.

It's about to go down! 🍻😝🤘🏼 #PhantomBrideIPA #BelchingBeaver #DeftonesPorVida A post shared by Jeffrey Charles Roe (Cha) 🕉 (@chaffrey) on Nov 10, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

According to the band’s post, Swerve City IPA should be available “where all great craft beer is sold” so hopefully we’ll be able to get our hands on some in the Bay Area.