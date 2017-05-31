Frank Miller’s ‘Sin City’ May Be Coming To Television

According to Deadline, The Weinstein Company and Dimension are developing a reboot to Frank Miller’s Sin City for television.

Miller’s dark comic had previously been adapted for the big screen with Sin City (2005) and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014). Attached to the development are producers Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield), Len Wiseman (Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow, Underworld series), and Stephen L’Heureux (Sin City: A Dame to Kill For), who will work on the adaptation along side Miller.

The series will then be shopped to networks and (fingers crossed) we will see more of Miller’s unique vision come to life.

