Jelly Belly And Krispy Kreme Teaming Up For Donut-Flavored Jelly Beans

The 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo happened in Chicago last week and showed us that we’d be getting spicy Skittles and Starbursts this winter. Another new snack that premiered at the expo has surfaced and has people excited. You see, Jelly Belly and Krispy Kreme have teamed up to bring us five new donut-flavored jelly beans.

Original Glazed, Cinnamon Apple Filled, Glazed Blueberry Cake, Strawberry Iced, and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles are among the jelly bean flavors we’ll be able to try starting this fall.

