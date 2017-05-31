Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 05.31.17

With Tiger Woods’ bizarre arrest still in the news, Kevin Klein Live took it upon themselves to remind the Bay Area that common medications can have some rather serious side effects in a little game the show calls Side Effects. Callers would listen to the side effects listed in an ad for medication and then try to guess what kind of medication caused these possible ailments. The game was harder than one might suspect, especially with so many causing both constipation and diarrhea.

Plus, Ally’s strange habit as a child humping stuffed animals still being fresh in everyone’s minds, it was only logical to find news stories on the subject of those cuddly things. It’s in Florida that Kevin Klein Live found a woman with a home covered in stuffed animals being evicted for the very items that she loves. But is this creepier than Ally’s old habits? That’s for you to decide while listening to today’s Half-Off Podcast.

Also on today’s podcast:

Is It Berkeley looks at a location, that may or may not be Berkeley, looking to ban plastic straws

The one word that’s proven to de-escalate any fight in a relationship

Callers trying to get into Ally’s Big Gay Box by guessing Ally’s underwear today

And more!

