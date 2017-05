Remember Oreo O’s? They were the Oreo cereal that was on shelves from 1998 – 2007 before being discontinued.

If you missed the Oreo cookie bits cereal then there’s some good news for you as Post Consumer Brands has announced that Oreo O’s will return to shelves indefinitely starting in June.

Great news! After 10 long years of being off the market, oreo o's will be returning to stores again in June! Thank the cereal gods for this miracle lol. A post shared by @thetastyturtle on May 31, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

You can use this store locator to see exactly where Oreo O’s will be sold near you.

Rejoice, Oreo O’s lovers. You will soon have your hands on a box of the cereal you’ve been missing for years.