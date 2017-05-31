LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Screening Of ‘Harry Potter’ Accompanied By Live Orchestra In San Francisco

May 31, 2017 4:50 PM

Is this a new trend? If not, we’re late, but if it is, we’re totally down. Live orchestra accompaniments to your favorite films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jaws,” “Casablanca,” & even “Zelda” gameplay have become a thing at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall & now the first “Harry Potter” film is set to be screened with a live orchestra this August.

Harry Potter Trivia In San Francisco This Summer

On August 12 & 13 you’ll be able to see “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone” in a way you never have before. Well, unless you managed to catch it last fall at Symphony Silicon Valley.

Head to SHNSF.com on Friday June 9 to get your hands on tickets for the August shows. They’ll run between $76-$118. It’s pretty good way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the book hitting shelves.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live