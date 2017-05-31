Screening Of ‘Harry Potter’ Accompanied By Live Orchestra In San Francisco

Is this a new trend? If not, we’re late, but if it is, we’re totally down. Live orchestra accompaniments to your favorite films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jaws,” “Casablanca,” & even “Zelda” gameplay have become a thing at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall & now the first “Harry Potter” film is set to be screened with a live orchestra this August.

Harry Potter Trivia In San Francisco This Summer

On August 12 & 13 you’ll be able to see “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone” in a way you never have before. Well, unless you managed to catch it last fall at Symphony Silicon Valley.

Head to SHNSF.com on Friday June 9 to get your hands on tickets for the August shows. They’ll run between $76-$118. It’s pretty good way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the book hitting shelves.