Taco Bell Brings Back ‘Steal A Game, Steal A Taco’ Campaign For NBA Finals

May 31, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: NBA Finals, Taco Bell

Even if you’re not interested in this year’s NBA Finals, again featuring the Golden State Warriors & Cleveland Cavaliers, there’s reason to pay attention if you’re into free food.

As they did last year, Taco Bell will award us with free Doritos Locos tacos if the home team loses a game in the NBA Finals.

If any of games 1-3 are won by the away team you can redeem a free taco on June 13 between 2-6PM.

If any of games 4-7 are won by the away team you can redeem a free taco on June 20 between 2-6PM.

Here’s the finals schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

*If necessary

If the home team wins every game no one gets a taco, but that would mean a Warriors championship, which is alright with us.

