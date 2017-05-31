Taco Bell Brings Back ‘Steal A Game, Steal A Taco’ Campaign For NBA Finals

Even if you’re not interested in this year’s NBA Finals, again featuring the Golden State Warriors & Cleveland Cavaliers, there’s reason to pay attention if you’re into free food.

I know Golden State better steal a road game , cause I'm gon steal me a Taco 😂😂😂 #GSW #DubNation #TacoBell #StealATaco #RoadWins — BossMane LuaaPop (@LuaaPop337) May 29, 2017

As they did last year, Taco Bell will award us with free Doritos Locos tacos if the home team loses a game in the NBA Finals.

If any of games 1-3 are won by the away team you can redeem a free taco on June 13 between 2-6PM.

If any of games 4-7 are won by the away team you can redeem a free taco on June 20 between 2-6PM.

Here’s the finals schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

*If necessary

If the home team wins every game no one gets a taco, but that would mean a Warriors championship, which is alright with us.