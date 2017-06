Friday June 2 marks National Donut Day & that means you should celebrate the ring-shaped snack. Both Krispy Kreme & Dunkin’ Donuts are offering free donuts for the day at participating locations.

Get one FREE doughnut of your choice on #NationalDoughnutDay. How will you decide? 🆓 🍩 Friday, 6/2. (US/CAN) A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

At Krispy Kreme locations, no purchase is necessary. Just get the free donut of your choice.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

At Dunkin’ Donuts they’ll throw in a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

