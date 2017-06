Starting tomorrow, we’re getting a new Oreo flavor – jelly donut.

Walmart-exclusive Jelly Donut Oreos will hit shelves on Friday for National Donut Day! A post shared by @candyhunting on May 31, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

The flavor will be sold exclusively at Wal-Mart as of National Donut Day (June 2) and will be available for a limited amount of time.

It combines the golden cookie with a ring of custard and a raspberry jelly center.

Get ’em while you can.