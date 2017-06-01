Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.01.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again, bringing you a full show on this Half-Off Podcast. Today had Kevin Klein Live all take a Narcissism Quiz to see which show member was the biggest narcissist. Useless Weirdo was the odds on favorite to “win”, but Kevin certainly put on a good showing with the reveal of selfies he’s taken and other similar aspects in his life. The only thing that seemed to be settled was that Dead Eyes was the least narcissistic person by a large margin.

Plus, Throwback or Nickelback returned, where listeners were tasked with trying to guess if lyrics read by Kevin were from a mind numbing Nickelback song or from a game show’s theme song. The word “beans” popped up a surprising amount in the lyrics as did boringly generic guitar riffs, but the most surprising thing about this game for Kevin in particular was that game shows actually have theme songs with lyrics.

Also on today’s podcast:

Talking about how to properly confront smelly coworkers has Dead Eyes admitting who he thinks is the smelliest on the show

Kevin tells us why the compliment of the show looking normal isn’t as good as being called abnormal

Queens of the Castro District talk trash about LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers

And more!

