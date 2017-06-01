Studio Ghibli Theme Park Set To Open In 2020

Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli is set to get its own theme park as early as 2020.

Ghibli Park will be built in Aiche Expo Park in Nagakute, Japan, the site of 2005’s World Expo. So, yes, you’ll have to take a trip to Japan to visit it.

The park will be built to restate situation and landscapes featured in classic Miyazaki films like “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” and many others.

The 200-acre park looks to have a completion date in 2020 to coincide with the release of Miyazaki’s next feature film, “Goro The Caterpillar”.

