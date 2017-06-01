Warriors Dominate Cavs In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals; Win 113-91

Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry led the way in a dominant Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Game 2 will take place at 5PM on Sunday June 4 at Oracle Arena. Here’s some highlights from tonight’s victory:
Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC
Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC
Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC
Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC
Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC
*If necessary