Warriors Dominate Cavs In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals; Win 113-91

June 1, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals

Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry led the way in a dominant Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Game 2 will take place at 5PM on Sunday June 4 at Oracle Arena. Here’s some highlights from tonight’s victory:

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

*If necessary

