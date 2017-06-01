Warriors Dominate Cavs In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals; Win 113-91

Kevin Durant & Stephen Curry led the way in a dominant Game 1 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Game 2 will take place at 5PM on Sunday June 4 at Oracle Arena. Here’s some highlights from tonight’s victory:

Steph Curry inbounds pass to Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/vAxRHdUEKi — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 2, 2017

Welcome to Shake Shack may I take your order? pic.twitter.com/0V7QZk2vUY — Chefen Curry (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Steph high step pic.twitter.com/PwG0OniLYs — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 2, 2017

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 5*: Monday, June 12 at 6 PM at Golden State on ABC

Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at 6 PM at Boston/Cleveland on ABC

Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at 5 PM at Golden State on ABC

*If necessary