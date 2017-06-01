LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

WATCH: Voldemort Origin Story Gets Trailer

June 1, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Harry Potter, Voldemort Origins Of The Heir

A new fan-made Harry Potter film has set out to answer the questions surrounding what led Tom Riddle to become the wizarding world’s biggest villain, Voldemort.

“Voldemort: Origin of the Heir” is a spin-off of the sixth book in the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” & we got our first look at the film in the trailer above, released earlier this week.

Despite being a fan-made, non-profit film, it does look pretty legit.

If you’re curious about seeing the Voldemort origin story once its released, keep taps on the film’s Facebook page.

