Bill That Would End Daylight Savings Time In California Takes Step Forward

A bill authored by San Jose Assemblyman, Kansen Chu, passed in the state assembly by a big 48-6 vote.

We are living in the future now A post shared by GNSP 🌠 (@gender.neutral.sticker.pack) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

If Chu’s proposal was to become a ballot measure & gets approved by voters it would allow state lawmakers the authority to adopt standard time year round (which we are required to be in from the first Sunday in November-the second Sunday in March via the U.S. Uniform Time Act of 1966), or the current daylight savings time year-round.

Arizona & Hawaii already don’t move their clocks an hour forward, and the potential remains for California to join them. Chu’s bill from 2016 died in the senate, but the amended one is looking to be more successful.

If the plan is approved by the federal government we can expect to vote on it as a statewide ballot initiative in the next general election.

Things are getting interesting with this one.