California Is Getting A ‘Saved By The Bell’ Pop-Up Restaurant

A pop-up restaurant that’s modeled after The Max from the iconic 90s teen sitcom “Saved By The Bell” has been operating in Chicago, but is closing its doors there and heading to the West Coast.

Before the end of the year Saved By The Max will be opening in Los Angeles, though the exact date & location have not yet been released.

TIME OUT, PREPPY!!! Incase you missed the announcement, Saved By The Max is headed to Bayside Los Angeles, CA. next! #SoExcited A post shared by Saved by the Max (@savedbythemax) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

If you want to experience Bayside’s finest diner complete with Bayside Burgers, Tori’s fried chicken, & much more + potential drop-ins by ‘Saved By The Bell’ cast members you’ll need to keep an eye on when this pop-up opens up.

In the announcement from 2016 (above in this post) Saved By The Max said they’d be taking the diner on a national tour, so hopefully they eventually bring it to the Bay Area.