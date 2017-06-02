LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

California Is Getting A ‘Saved By The Bell’ Pop-Up Restaurant

June 2, 2017 7:51 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Saved By The Max

A pop-up restaurant that’s modeled after The Max from the iconic 90s teen sitcom “Saved By The Bell” has been operating in Chicago, but is closing its doors there and heading to the West Coast.

Before the end of the year Saved By The Max will be opening in Los Angeles, though the exact date & location have not yet been released.

If you want to experience Bayside’s finest diner complete with Bayside Burgers, Tori’s fried chicken, & much more + potential drop-ins by ‘Saved By The Bell’ cast members you’ll need to keep an eye on when this pop-up opens up.

In the announcement from 2016 (above in this post) Saved By The Max said they’d be taking the diner on a national tour, so hopefully they eventually bring it to the Bay Area.

There's a Saved By The Bell diner in Chicago and it's every super fans dream come true"! – @voguemagazine

A post shared by Saved by the Max (@savedbythemax) on

