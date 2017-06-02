LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Carlos Santana Will Perform The National Anthem At Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

June 2, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Santana, NBA Finals

This Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will aim to take a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 2 of the NBA Finals. Before the game gets going though, a Bay Area legend will perform the National Anthem at Oracle Arena.

Carlos Santana will perform for the third consecutive year before a Finals game in Oakland. This year he’ll be joined by bassist Benny Rietveld.

Pat Monahan of Train performed before Game 1. If the series extends to a game 5, or game 7 we’ll see which Bay Area artists get tapped to perform “The Star Spangled Banner”. We’d be OK with Metallica returning.

