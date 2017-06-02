LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Concord Residents: Get Your Free Concert Tickets

June 2, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Concord Pavilion, Deftones, Rise Against, Styx, TLC

Every year as part of Live Nation’s agreement with the city of Concord, free concert tickets are provided to residents of the city for shows at the Concord Pavilion.

LIVE105 BFD 2017 On Sale Now!

This year you need to show up at the Pavilion box office (2000 Kicker Pass Road) between noon-2PM on Saturday June 10. If you can provide a government-issued photo ID, as well as a utility bill with a matching address you’ll be able to claim up to four tickets for each of the following shows:

  • Styx and REO Speedwagon, June 23
  • Deftones and Rise Against, July 6
  • I Love the 90s the Party Continues Tour with TLC, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Kid ‘N Play and C&C Music Factory, July 15
  • Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16

Tickets are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Oh, and because this is happening on June 10, once you claim those tickets you should head over to the Shoreline in Mountain View for LIVE105’s BFD 2017!

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live