Concord Residents: Get Your Free Concert Tickets

Every year as part of Live Nation’s agreement with the city of Concord, free concert tickets are provided to residents of the city for shows at the Concord Pavilion.

Our box office will now be open on Saturdays from 10am-2pm starting THIS Saturday.

This year you need to show up at the Pavilion box office (2000 Kicker Pass Road) between noon-2PM on Saturday June 10. If you can provide a government-issued photo ID, as well as a utility bill with a matching address you’ll be able to claim up to four tickets for each of the following shows:

Styx and REO Speedwagon, June 23

Deftones and Rise Against, July 6

I Love the 90s the Party Continues Tour with TLC, Montell Jordan, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Kid ‘N Play and C&C Music Factory, July 15

Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox, Aug. 16

Tickets are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis.

Oh, and because this is happening on June 10, once you claim those tickets you should head over to the Shoreline in Mountain View for LIVE105’s BFD 2017!