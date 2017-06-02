Exclusive Release Party For 21st Amendment’s Watermelon Funk Beer In San Leandro

Bay Area-based Brewing Company 21st Amendment offers up one of the most popular seasonal beers every summer with Hell Or High Watermelon. You’ve seen this can all over the place by now:
The San Francisco (& San Leandro) brewery is about to give us another twist on their popular watermelon beer with a new sour ale spin-off. On June 8th they will release Watermelon Funk.
Originally, it was expected to come out June 1, but has been delayed a week to June 8. On that day you’ll be able to get your first taste of the sour ale at their San Leandro brewery.
It’s free to attend from 6-9PM, but for $20 you’ll get an exclusive Insurrection Series glass, a full pour of Watermelon Funk, & a 6-pack to go.
For more info, head to the Facebook event page.