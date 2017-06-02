Exclusive Release Party For 21st Amendment’s Watermelon Funk Beer In San Leandro

Bay Area-based Brewing Company 21st Amendment offers up one of the most popular seasonal beers every summer with Hell Or High Watermelon. You’ve seen this can all over the place by now:

Cheers & Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there who put in long days, love with their whole hearts, and make the world go 'round. A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 14, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

The San Francisco (& San Leandro) brewery is about to give us another twist on their popular watermelon beer with a new sour ale spin-off. On June 8th they will release Watermelon Funk.

She's got funk, she's got sway / That Lady Liberty is on her way / She's growing groovier by the day / She'll see you all at the party June 8th! A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on May 24, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Originally, it was expected to come out June 1, but has been delayed a week to June 8. On that day you’ll be able to get your first taste of the sour ale at their San Leandro brewery.

She's grooving her way out into the world soon! Release party at our San Leandro brewery next Thursday, June 8th! Available in all markets where 21A is sold, but very limited production. Check the Find Some section of our website to see what's closest to you! A post shared by 21stAmendment (@21stamendment) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

It’s free to attend from 6-9PM, but for $20 you’ll get an exclusive Insurrection Series glass, a full pour of Watermelon Funk, & a 6-pack to go.

For more info, head to the Facebook event page.