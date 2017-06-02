Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 06.02.17

Today’s Kevin Klein Live saw Brad Williams come back to the studio to promote his stand up in San Jose this weekend and to catch up with one of the show’s best friends as well. With him in studio, Kevin saw a perfect opportunity to bring back Good Deeds Gone Rewarded, where a random Bay Area citizen acting as a Good Samaritan helps out a little person in trouble. The little person in question of course being Brad. The plan was laid out, but as with most things on show show, things didn’t exactly pan out as hoped…

Plus, as many colleges are having buzzworthy guests give commencement speeches to their graduating classes, Kevin wanted to make sure that those graduating from online colleges weren’t going to be left out of the fun. With that in mind, the show was able to book one of the biggest stars the internet has ever produced: the Double Rainbow guy. He gave a speech focusing on the unity of humanity, singularity, and a lot of other hippy stuff the show doesn’t really get all that much.

Also on today’s podcast:

Listeners try to tell the difference between crazy Warriors fans or just plain crazy people

The birth of a new district in San Francisco being met with lukewarm response

Brad Williams discusses his recent awkward introduction to Jim Carrey

And more!

