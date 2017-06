Tomorrow marks the grand opening of the Sanrio Company Store at the Sanrio, Inc. corporate office in South San Francisco (570 Eccles Ave.).

Show up between 10AM-4PM for games, gifts, and surprises. Plus, you can meet and take your picture with Hello Kitty from 11AM-2PM.

You’ve always wanted to do that, right?

#SSF SANRIO Grand Opening Party!! Saturday June 3rd, 10am – 4pm – Games, prizes, giveaways + photos with Hello Kitty!! pic.twitter.com/E1wjwnkYXn — Liza Normandy (@LizaNormandy) May 23, 2017

The first 100 people in the store will also receive a free gift.

Stumbled upon this gem during lunch!! #hellokitty #hellokittycompanystore #southsanfrancisco #sanrio A post shared by jeansan29 (@jeansan29) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

