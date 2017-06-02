LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Radiohead, Jack Antonoff, Others React to Trump’s Paris Agreement Withdrawal

Thom Yorke was not happy. June 2, 2017 6:44 AM
By Hayden Wright

Yesterday President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from the historic Paris Agreement—a commitment nations made in 2015 to reduce carbon emissions and combat the man-made causes of climate change. While figures in the political sphere (including former President Barack Obama) blasted the decision as “an absence of American leadership,” musicians with environmental concerns also sounded off on social media.

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke tweeted a cartoon image of a clown with the caption “F—— clown,” while Katy Perry made a seemingly heartfelt plea for Trump to reconsider. John Legend, Cher, Jack Antonoff and others voiced their displeasure as well on social media.

Read what musicians are saying about Trump’s decision here:

radiohead tweet Radiohead, Jack Antonoff, Others React to Trumps Paris Agreement Withdrawal

