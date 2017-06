Chinese technology company, Vivo, announced a new phone back in April. A special Stephen Curry edition of the Vivo Xplay6. It comes with a Stephen Curry-branded keychain, postcard, wristband & towel. Here’s some good looks at it:

Vivo Xplay6 Curry Edition Custom Variant announced inĀ China https://t.co/ovj6MTvrjW pic.twitter.com/EwZXeiLSOz — Rayarena (@rayarenablog) April 10, 2017

It’s an Android phone that’s priced around 4998 Yuan ($724).

The phone also has 128 GB of storage.

It seems you need to be China, or India to get your hands on one, but if you know a way to get the Vivo Xplay6 Curry Edition in the States, let us know.