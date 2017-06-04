Serj Tankian Joins Members Of Audioslave To Perform “Like A Stone”

Last night at Germany’s Rock im Park Festival, System of a Down frontman jumped on stage during Prophets of Rage’s set for a tribute to the late Chris Cornell.

Audioslave members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, & Brad Will are part of Prophets of Rage & had previously performed an instrumental tribute to their late frontman last week.

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Issued

Serj Tankian had recently collaborated with Chris Cornell on the soundtrack for the film The Promise. Music from that soundtrack was played at Cornell’s funeral last week.