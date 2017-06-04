LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Serj Tankian Joins Members Of Audioslave To Perform “Like A Stone”

June 4, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, serj tankian, System Of A Down

Last night at Germany’s Rock im Park Festival, System of a Down frontman jumped on stage during Prophets of Rage’s set for a tribute to the late Chris Cornell.

Audioslave members Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, & Brad Will are part of Prophets of Rage & had previously performed an instrumental tribute to their late frontman last week.

Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Issued

Serj Tankian had recently collaborated with Chris Cornell on the soundtrack for the film The Promise. Music from that soundtrack was played at Cornell’s funeral last week.

 

