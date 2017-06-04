Soundcheck Playlist 06.04.2017

Soundcheck radio program hosted tonight by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by yours truly (Morgan the Intern)

9PM:

Joywave – “It’s A Trip!”

Death by Fireworks – “All The Lights of the New Year” (LOCAL & PLAYING BFD!)

lcd soundsystem – “call the police”

The Heydaze – “New Religion”

Rancid – “Telegraph Avenue”

The Night Game – “The Outfield”

RAC ft. Rivers Cuomo – “I Still Wanna Know”

BIRTHDAY – “Subtle Love” (LOCAL & PLAYING BFD!)

Royal Blood – “Lights Out”

Courtship – “Sunroof”

Magic Giant – “Window”

Hot Flash Heat Wave – “Raindrop” (LOCAL & PLAYING BFD)

Chapel – “We’ve Got Soul”

Liam Gallagher – “Wall of Glass”