Soundcheck Playlist 06.04.2017

Soundcheck radio program hosted tonight by DJ Aaron Axelsen & Produced by yours truly (Morgan the Intern)
9PM:
Joywave – “It’s A Trip!”
Death by Fireworks – “All The Lights of the New Year” (LOCAL & PLAYING BFD!)
lcd soundsystem – “call the police”
The Heydaze – “New Religion”
Rancid – “Telegraph Avenue”
The Night Game – “The Outfield”
RAC ft. Rivers Cuomo – “I Still Wanna Know”
BIRTHDAY – “Subtle Love” (LOCAL & PLAYING BFD!)
Royal Blood – “Lights Out”
Courtship – “Sunroof”
Magic Giant – “Window”
Hot Flash Heat Wave – “Raindrop” (LOCAL & PLAYING BFD)
Chapel – “We’ve Got Soul”
Liam Gallagher – “Wall of Glass”