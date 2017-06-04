WATCH: Childish Gambino References “Redbone” Meme At Governor’s Ball Performance

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) just played his only show of 2017 at New York’s Governor’s Ball Music Festival and he took the opportunity to reference one of the past month’s biggest memes before jumping into the song itself.

Donald Glover won’t be touring the rest of the year due to his roles in the Han Solo film, live-action “Lion King” movie, & his series “Atlanta”.

He made his lone performance count though.