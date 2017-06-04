LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

WATCH: Childish Gambino References “Redbone” Meme At Governor’s Ball Performance

June 4, 2017 12:56 AM
Filed Under: Childish Gambino, Governor's Ball, Redbone Meme

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) just played his only show of 2017 at New York’s Governor’s Ball Music Festival and he took the opportunity to reference one of the past month’s biggest memes before jumping into the song itself.

It all started with this video that went viral on Twitter:

& here’s his intro to the song tonight:

Anyway, here’s more Redbone memes:

Donald Glover won’t be touring the rest of the year due to his roles in the Han Solo film, live-action “Lion King” movie, & his series “Atlanta”.

He made his lone performance count though.

