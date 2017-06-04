LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Watch Games 3 And 4 Of The NBA Finals At Oracle Arena This Week

June 4, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Oracle Arena

Like the past several years, you’ll be able to watch the Warriors take on the Cavs on Warriors Ground…even when the games are in Cleveland.

Tickets will go on sale Monday morning June 5 at 1PM for NBA Finals watch parties at Oracle Arena for Wednesday’s Game 3 & Friday’s Game 4.

They’ll cost you $20 and can be bought at Warriors.com. Doors will open at 5PM for each game and both games tip off just after 6PM.

Parking will cost you $10 and usual gameday concessions & team stores will be open. There will also be in-game entertainment from the Warriors dancers, Jr. Jam Squad, & more.

For more head to Warriors.com.

