Three new fruity flavors of Cinnamon Toast Crunch are hitting the shelves.

General Mills is adding Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Blueberry Toast Crunch, and Strawberry Toast Crunch! Strawberry and Blueberry were formerly called Tiny Toast and will retain the flavor as before.

Give a warm, toasty welcome to our newest family members: Apple Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Blueberry Toast Crunch, and Strawberry Toast Crunch! pic.twitter.com/wWzBdHQ8et — CinnamonToastCrunch (@CTCSquares) June 5, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.