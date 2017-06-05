LIVE 105 BFD tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddy’s Pub

June 5, 2017 6:48 PM
Filed Under: Colossal Clusterfest, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Paddy's Pub

Colossal Clusterfest was this past weekend, and although I was stoked to see all the comedians that performed, my main priority was to check out the “Paddy’s Pub” replica set.

I love Always Sunny and, to be honest, I was a little worried that the set was going to be small and underwhelming. But I was wrong. So, so wrong.

If you missed it, here’s a little peek into the magical world of Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank. Don’t worry, you don’t have to pay the Troll Toll.

The entrance to Paddy’s made you feel like you just stepped into Philly, PA to order some wine in a can.

paddys front Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddys Pub

After walking in, the infamous, pristine bathroom (sans glory hole) was to the right. #charliework

paddys restroom Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddys Pub

And the stage where Electric Dream Machine made their debut and Lil Kev totally destroyed Dee with his freestyle was to the left.

paddys stage Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddys Pub

After checking out these parts of the set, I was famished, so I decided to order a Rumham sandwich and plot my revenge against the rest of the gang.

paddys ponder Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddys Pub

I saw photos later on Instagram with Rob McElhenney running some events and hanging out at Paddy’s, but I missed him! However, I DID spot a Mac look-alike!

shane at paddys Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddys Pub

Overall, this experience was such a trip and I’m very eager to see what Clusterfest has in store for us next year!

