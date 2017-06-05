Colossal Clusterfest: Inside Paddy’s Pub

Colossal Clusterfest was this past weekend, and although I was stoked to see all the comedians that performed, my main priority was to check out the “Paddy’s Pub” replica set.

I love Always Sunny and, to be honest, I was a little worried that the set was going to be small and underwhelming. But I was wrong. So, so wrong.

If you missed it, here’s a little peek into the magical world of Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank. Don’t worry, you don’t have to pay the Troll Toll.

The entrance to Paddy’s made you feel like you just stepped into Philly, PA to order some wine in a can.

After walking in, the infamous, pristine bathroom (sans glory hole) was to the right. #charliework

And the stage where Electric Dream Machine made their debut and Lil Kev totally destroyed Dee with his freestyle was to the left.

After checking out these parts of the set, I was famished, so I decided to order a Rumham sandwich and plot my revenge against the rest of the gang.

I saw photos later on Instagram with Rob McElhenney running some events and hanging out at Paddy’s, but I missed him! However, I DID spot a Mac look-alike!

Overall, this experience was such a trip and I’m very eager to see what Clusterfest has in store for us next year!