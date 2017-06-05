Kevin Durant And LeBron James Have An Unreleased Song They Made Together

One thing you might not be aware of when it comes to Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is that when he’s not on the court he’s often in the studio making beats and crafting lyrics. Oh, and grabbing vinyl at Amoeba in Berkeley.

Imagine being this stoned, record shopping at Amoeba and then you look over and 7 foot tall Kevin Durant is chilling perusing vinyl pic.twitter.com/oSjtbvw6C0 — Zach Harris (@10000youtubes) October 23, 2016

Now a report has come out stating that back in 2011 Durant and his current NBA Finals nemesis, LeBron James, recorded a song together.

According to the report the track was recorded during the 2011 NBA lockout when Durant and James were working out together in Akron, Ohio. Durant provided the instrumental for the track and rapped the first verse while James took the second. It’s supposedly so good that it was nearly featured in the 2012 film “Thunder Up,” which stars Durant.

If you’re curious about KD’s rapping skills, here’s a video of him with Dave East in 2011:

Durant and James both admit that the track exists, but there’s no telling if we’ll ever get to hear it.

If you do want to hear a collaboration between NBA stars that’s actually been released, check out Steph Curry & James Harden teaming up for “Harden Soul”:

For more on the KD & LeBron song, head to ESPN.